NIT Srinagar hosts first virtual discussion with Deloitte

Srinagar: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Monday hosted the first virtual discussion with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India on a project proposal titled 'Practical roadmap towards a green hydrogen economy in Ladakh by 2030.

According to a press note, The meeting was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal and Dean Research and Consultancy NIT Srinagar, Prof G.A Harmain. While Anish Mandal Director (Consulting -Energy & Resources), Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP along with other members attended the meeting.