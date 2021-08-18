NIT Srinagar organizes online workshop on CV, resume building

Srinagar: The Department of Training and Placements in collaboration with the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) on campus, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar hosted a day-long CV/Resume Building workshop in which more than 400 participants participated.

The workshop was presided over by Director, NIT Srinagar Prof. Rakesh Sehgal, whereas Dr. M.A Bazaz, HOD, Department of Electrical Engineering was the convener of the event.

Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal said the event was aimed to develop the basic professional skills among the participants. It will help them to apply new ideas with greater confidence in preparing a resume that leads to more interviews and opportunities, he said.

"Successful resumes attract potential companies and industries. It is considered essential information for the HRs of the companies. In future also NIT Srinagar will be hosting such workshops for its students," he said.

In his message, Registrar NIT, Prof. Kaiser Bukhari also appreciated the organizers for conducting workshops on relevant themes. He said these sessions are the need of the hour and will explore more in-depth knowledge to the participants.

Head Training and Placement Officer and Associate Professor, Electrical Engineering Department, Dr. Obbu Chandra Sekhar and Dr. Chilaka Ranga, Faculty Coordinator, IET On-Campus NIT Srinagar.

On the occasion, Dr. Ranga briefed the participants about IET On-Campus NIT Srinagar after which Dr. Obbu spoke about the Department of Training & Placements and the Workshop.

They stressed the importance of knowing how to build a CV/Resume and encouraged the student organizers to organize more such events.