NIT Srinagar's faculty member to attend BRICS community meeting

Srinagar: Assistant Professor Dr. Asadur Rahman, from Electrical Engineering (EE) Department of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has been selected and invited to attend the ATOMEXPO International Forum and the BRICS community meeting in Olympic Village, Sochi, Russian Federation scheduled between 19 to 22 November.

In his message, Director NIT, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal extended his greeting to Dr. Asadur Rahman. He was selected to attend the prestigious summit in Russia and hoped that he would justify the visit with a quality research outcome.

“It is a proud moment for the entire Institute. Research is important and vital for any engineering institution. Without research and investigation, there will be no progress and we cannot stay relevant in a competitive market,” he said.