NIT Srinagar's faculty member to attend BRICS community meeting

Srinagar: Assistant Professor Dr. Asadur Rahman, from Electrical Engineering (EE) Department of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has been selected and invited to attend the ATOMEXPO International Forum and the BRICS community meeting in Olympic Village, Sochi, Russian Federation scheduled between 19 to 22 November.
In his message, Director NIT, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal extended his greeting to Dr. Asadur Rahman. He was selected to attend the prestigious summit in Russia and hoped that he would justify the visit with a quality research outcome.
“It is a proud moment for the entire Institute. Research is important and vital for any engineering institution. Without research and investigation, there will be no progress and we cannot stay relevant in a competitive market,” he said.
Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari congratulated Dr. Asadur Rahman for being selected to attend the mega event. Attending such conferences and meetings will provide him exposure and would fulfill his professional aspirations, he said.
“I am pleased to know that Dr Rahman's contribution towards his vast experience is being recognized and acclaimed internationally,” Prof. Bukhari said.
Head Electrical Engineering Department, Dr. Sheikh Javed Iqbal congratulated Dr. Rahman for being invited to attend the ATOMEXPO International Forum and the BRICS community. It is a proud moment for the entire department, he said.
Dr. Asadur Rahman said he always strived hard to achieve the best in his field. It will provide me exposure from internationally acclaimed institutes and would fulfill my professional aspirations, he said.
ATOMEXPO International Forum is the main event of the global nuclear industry. It is the largest exhibition and business platform for discussing the current state of the nuclear industry and setting future trends, it has been held annually since 2009.
The Forum is attended by executives from the key companies working in the global nuclear industry, government agencies, international and non-commercial organizations, and leading experts.
Dr. Asadur Rahman earned Ph. D in Power & Energy Systems and his research interests include Power System Optimization & Control (LFC/AVR), Solar Energy, EV Charging Infrastructure, Hybrid Energy System & Micro-Grid, Evolutionary Algorithms, Soft Computing Techniques.