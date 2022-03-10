NIT Srinagar's Rajbhasha cell organises webinar on Hindi language

Srinagar: The Rajbhasha cell of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Thursday organised a webinar ' Kashmir Mein Hindi Ki Dasha Evam Disha', in which speakers highlighted the contribution of Kashmir poets, scholars towards the Hindi language.
The event was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal, while Assistant Professor Naira Qureshi from Department of Hindi, University of Kashmir was the main speaker for the event.
On the occasion, Director NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal appreciated the Rajbhasha cell for organizing the event on a relevant topic and stated that such webinars are need of the hour.
He said there is a need to promote and popularise the Hindi language among the common people as it has its own history, legacy, and rich literature.
'We will be organizing more such events in future and NIT Srinagar will leave no stone unturned in promoting and popularizing Hindi language on the campus," Prof. Sehgal said.
Institute's Registrar, Prof Kaiser Bukhari said Hindi language is among the oldest languages in the world and we should not underestimate its rich literature.
"Every language is binding people together and it does not belong to any particular religion, sect, community, or ethnicity. We should learn as many languages and their literature," he said.
In her presidential address, Dr. Nairah Qureshi said Hindi is not a new language for the people of Kashmir. It has deep roots in the region, which is visible in its literature and history, she said.
Dr RP Shukla, Assistant Prof. Department of Civil Engineering, and Dr. Sabzar Ahmad Batoo, Hindi Translator NIT Srinagar were the coordinators of the event.
A formal vote of thanks was presented by Assistant Prof. Dr. Ravi Bhushan, who is the Hindi Officer at NIT Srinagar.