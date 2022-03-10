NIT Srinagar's Rajbhasha cell organises webinar on Hindi language

On the occasion, Director NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal appreciated the Rajbhasha cell for organizing the event on a relevant topic and stated that such webinars are need of the hour.

He said there is a need to promote and popularise the Hindi language among the common people as it has its own history, legacy, and rich literature.

'We will be organizing more such events in future and NIT Srinagar will leave no stone unturned in promoting and popularizing Hindi language on the campus," Prof. Sehgal said.