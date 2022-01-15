NITI Aayog convenes virtual panel discussion

According to a press note, Bhupinder Kumar was the sole representative from the UT of J&K and the only Deputy Commissioner among all the DCs of the country.

He was specially invited in the event as the Baramulla district has recorded overwhelming and remarkable performance thrice in subsequent NITI Aayog's delta rankings. At the outset, CEO Amitabh Kant presented the keynote address wherein he underlined several policy objectives envisaged under the Aspirational Districts programme.

He welcomed all the participants besides extending warm applause and appreciations to DC Baramulla for excelling and recording marvelous performance among all the aspirational districts of the country.