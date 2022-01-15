NITI Aayog convenes virtual panel discussion

Baramulla: In a bid to provide a platform where public functionaries can deliberate and discuss different means and modalities for up-scaling the indicators of socio-economic development, Country's top most think tank NITI Aayog today organised a virtual panel discussion under the banner of "Aspirational Districts Forum" in which Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Bhupinder Kumar participated.
According to a press note, Bhupinder Kumar was the sole representative from the UT of J&K and the only Deputy Commissioner among all the DCs of the country.
He was specially invited in the event as the Baramulla district has recorded overwhelming and remarkable performance thrice in subsequent NITI Aayog's delta rankings. At the outset, CEO Amitabh Kant presented the keynote address wherein he underlined several policy objectives envisaged under the Aspirational Districts programme.
He welcomed all the participants besides extending warm applause and appreciations to DC Baramulla for excelling and recording marvelous performance among all the aspirational districts of the country.
Bhupinder Kumar, in his address gave a detailed sketch of the developmental journey of Baramulla district and shared his valuable experience while achieving milestones in public service delivery which enabled the district to stand at the apex in competitive federalism.