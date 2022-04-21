Nitishwar Kumar visits Ganderbal, Bandipora , Anantnag

Srinagar: In view of the ensuing Shri Amarnath ji Yatra-2022, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant t Governor, Nitishwar Kumar visited Ganderbal, Bandipora and Anantnag districts and reviewed the yatra arrangements.
The Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, who is also the CEO of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, on Thursday visited Sumbal Yatra Transit camp, besides various proposed sites for Yatra Transit camps including Transit Camp near Central University Kashmir Tulamulla, Wandhama Transit Accommodation, Manigam Transit camp and the additional proposed site for Yatra camp at Chinner Kangan.
During his visit to Anantnag District yesterday, the Principal Secretary visited Walnut factory Qazigund, FCI Godown Mir Bazar, Nunwan Base Camp, proposed site at Yanner Pahalgam for additional tented accommodation and Frisking Point at Sarbal.
The Principal Secretary took on-spot assessment and received first-hand information on the augmentation of staying capacity for the pilgrims.
The Deputy Commissioners briefed the Principal Secretary about the steps taken for augmentation of stay capacity from the existing one and up-gradation of other facilities for the comfortable stay of devotees during the pilgrimage.
While inspecting the facilities at these sites, the Principal Secretary said, “we are expecting about 8 lakh Yatris to participate in the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2022”. He directed the officials to ensure all facilities are upgraded accordingly for the convenience of the Yatris.
The Principal Secretary directed the District Administrations to prepare a comprehensive plan for augmenting the staying capacity, and directed to make all necessary arrangements including facilities of sanitation, round the clock availability of medical facilities with the presence of doctors, paramedics and essential medicines, drinking water and electricity at Yatra Transit Camps and halting stations en-route.
Explicit directions were passed to the concerned officers to ensure all required arrangements are put in place well before the commencement of the Yatra, besides completion of the construction of prefabricated huts at the earliest. FCS & CA department was directed to ensure the availability of all essential commodities during the yatra days.
The Principal Secretary also took a detailed review of the security arrangements at yatra transit camps and stressed upgrading the security system. He urged the officers to work with zeal and in close coordination to ensure the smooth conduct of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2022..