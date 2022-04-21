Nitishwar Kumar visits Ganderbal, Bandipora , Anantnag

During his visit to Anantnag District yesterday, the Principal Secretary visited Walnut factory Qazigund, FCI Godown Mir Bazar, Nunwan Base Camp, proposed site at Yanner Pahalgam for additional tented accommodation and Frisking Point at Sarbal.

The Principal Secretary took on-spot assessment and received first-hand information on the augmentation of staying capacity for the pilgrims.

The Deputy Commissioners briefed the Principal Secretary about the steps taken for augmentation of stay capacity from the existing one and up-gradation of other facilities for the comfortable stay of devotees during the pilgrimage.

While inspecting the facilities at these sites, the Principal Secretary said, “we are expecting about 8 lakh Yatris to participate in the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2022”. He directed the officials to ensure all facilities are upgraded accordingly for the convenience of the Yatris.