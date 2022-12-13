No bacterial contamination found in water samples: CE Jal Shakti

"Even the samples were taken wherever locals asked and we got the same result that no bacterial contamination was found in it," he said, adding that there is need of contact tracing to find out the person who got infected first and how it spread and reasons behind its outbreak.

"We are ensuring that the drinking which we are providing to the people of the area will be crystal and clear," he added.

Health officials earlier said that for the past several days, two children -- a girl and a boy -- in the age group of 7-8 years, suffering from the disease have died while four more were found infected after testing for the contagious virus, which affects the liver. (KNS)