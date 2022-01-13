No compensation scheme for daily wagers | KPDCL seeks financial assistance from officers for injured lineman

Anantnag: The Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has sought financial assistance from its staffers for the treatment of one of its daily-wage employees battling for life in a hospital.

Shabir Ahmad Dar, a casual labourer, was grievously injured after falling from an electricity pole in his native village Bogund in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday.

Dar was restoring the power supply amid snowfall when the mishap occurred.