'No eligible elector to be left unregistered in Srinagar'

Srinagar: As the Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of Electoral Rolls-2023 in Jammu and Kashmir, a review meeting of District Election Authority was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, who is also District Election Officer(DEO) here on Monday at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex.

Additional District Development Commissioner, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Syed Shabir Ahmad, Deputy District Election Officer, Shakeel Hussain, all Electoral Registration Officers(EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers(AEROs), Principals of various Degree Colleges, Chief Education Officer, District Social Welfare Officer, District Youth Services & Sports Officer, Officials from District Election Authority Srinagar and other concerned were present in the meeting.

At the outset, the DC/DEO took a detailed review of the action plan for smooth and successful conduct of the Special Summary Revision(SSR) of Electoral Rolls-2023 to register all eligible electorates in all 08 Assembly segments of the Srinagar District.

On the occasion, the DEO was given a detailed overview about the exercise through a PowerPoint presentation and it was given out that the Special Summary Revision(SSR)–2023 with April 01, 2023 as the qualifying date is commencing from April 05 with the publication of Draft Electoral Rolls and culminate on May 10, 2023 with the Publication of Final Electoral Rolls.

Giving activity wise details, the meeting was also informed that date of Publication of Integrated Draft Electoral Rolls of all Assembly Constituencies of Srinagar is 05-04-2023, while period of filing claims and objections for Additions, Deletions, Corrections and Transpositions is from 05-04-2023 to 20-04-2023.

It was also informed that 2 Special Camps for Electoral Registration will be organised at all the Polling Stations of the District on April 9, 2023(Sunday) and April 15, 2023(Saturday), to have focused outreach to enrol all eligible electors and concerned Booth Level Officers (BLOs) shall remain available at respective booths with requisite Forms and Draft Electoral Rolls for the assistance of the Electors. It was also given that the Disposal of Claims and Objections shall be made by April 28, 2023(Friday). Similarly, checking of health parameters and obtaining Commission’s permission for final publication/Updating database and printing of supplements is April 04, 2023.