No end to burden of heavy bags for J&K school children despite MoE guidelines

Srinagar: There seems to be no respite for the school going children in J&K from carrying heavy burden on their tender shoulders despite the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education(MoE) GoI for reducing the burden of school bags.

Last time the directions for regulating the weight of school bags were issued by the J&K School Education Department (SED) in April 2020 when all the educational institutions were closed in J&K due to the outbreak of Covid-19.