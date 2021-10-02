No forecast for any major rainfall for next 1 week: MeT

Srinagar: The Meterological Department has said that there is no forecast for “any major rainfall” for the next one week in Jammu and Kashmir. Director MeT, Sonam Lotus in a weather forecast said the light rainfall received in parts of Kashmir on Saturday evening was likely to continue till night.

The summer capital Srinagar also received a light spell of rains on Saturday and recorded 28.6 degrees Celsius while ski-resort Gulmarg recorded 17.5 degrees Celsius maximum temperature on Saturday, MeT data said.