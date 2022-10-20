No forecast of major snowfall for next 10 days: MeT

Srinagar: Most of the upper reaches of Kashmir received snowfall and rains lashed plains while the prominent tourist destination Gulmarg witnessed a sharp dip in temperature while the Meteorological Department said that there was no forecast of any major snowfall for the next week to 10 days.
The MeT officials here said that many upper reaches received 6 to 7 inches of snow.
They said that Gulmarg, Machil, and other upper reaches including Sithan Pass and Margan Pass received snowfall.
Due to heavy snowfall in the Pir Panjal range, the Mughal Road connecting Kashmir with Poonch and Rajouri has been closed to all types of vehicular traffic.
Wednesday night witnessed snowfall and a significant amount of snow got collected in certain areas, particularly Pir Ki Gali where the thickness of the snow is around one foot.
Commuters have been advised to contact Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Jammu for any updates regarding the status of Mughal Road, which as of now has been closed.
Due to fresh snowfall, the mercury plunged across Kashmir and places like Gulmarg and other upper reaches recorded 5 degrees below the normal temperature.
In Srinagar, the day temperature was below 10 degrees, forcing people to wear warm clothes.
Authorities in the Anantnag district have asked people to refrain from travelling on Sinthan Pass and Margan Pass due to bad weather conditions.
“Given the widespread rains, snowfall, and bad weather conditions, people of tehsil Larnoo and outside tourists are advised to refrain from venturing in the landslide and shooting stone-prone areas,” reads an advisory issued by Tehsildar Larnoo.
“Moreover rainfall, thunderstorm, and snowfall may lead to disruption of traffic on Sinthan Pass and Margan Pass. People are advised to refrain from travelling on these two roads,” it read. “Also in compliance with the directions of SDM Kokernag, SHO Larnoo and Naib Tehsildar Larnoo are hereby directed to set up checkpoints at Daksum and Gowran and restrict all kinds of vehicular traffic on Sinthan Pass and Margan Pass.”
The MeT officials said there was a gradual improvement in weather from Thursday afternoon.
They said that there was no forecast of any major snowfall for the next week to 10 days in J&K and Ladakh.
MeT officials here said that Srinagar recorded 13.8 mm of rainfall during the 24 hours till 8:30 am on Thursday.
They said Qazigund received 8 mm of rain, Pahalgam 13.3 mm, Kupwara 13.2 mm, Kokernag 10.6 mm, Gulmarg 16.2 mm, and Banihal 5.4 mm.
The MeT officials said that the minimum temperature recorded in Srinagar was 6.4 degrees Celsius against 5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.3 degrees Celsius above normal.
In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 3.2 degrees Celsius against 0.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.7 degrees Celsius above normal.
Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius against minus 0.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.9 degrees Celsius below normal.
SRINAGAR-JAMMU NH OPEN
Meanwhile, despite light rain and intermittent triggering of shooting stones at Mehar, Ramban, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic movement of private cars, passenger Light Motor Vehicles, and Jammu-bound Heavy Motor Vehicles on Thursday.
MUGHAL ROAD CLOSED
The fresh snowfall in the upper reaches of the Rajouri and Poonch districts resulted in the closure of the Mughal Road.
(With inputs from M M Parvaz and Sumit Bhargav)