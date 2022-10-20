No forecast of major snowfall for next 10 days: MeT

Srinagar: Most of the upper reaches of Kashmir received snowfall and rains lashed plains while the prominent tourist destination Gulmarg witnessed a sharp dip in temperature while the Meteorological Department said that there was no forecast of any major snowfall for the next week to 10 days.

The MeT officials here said that many upper reaches received 6 to 7 inches of snow.

They said that Gulmarg, Machil, and other upper reaches including Sithan Pass and Margan Pass received snowfall.

Due to heavy snowfall in the Pir Panjal range, the Mughal Road connecting Kashmir with Poonch and Rajouri has been closed to all types of vehicular traffic.