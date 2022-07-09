No loss of life in Thathri flash floods: DC Doda

Jammu: District Development Commissioner Vikas Sharma on Saturday stated that there was no loss of life in Thathri flash floods triggered by cloud-burst.
He made this statement after reaching sub-division Thathri to assess damages due to the cloudburst and flash flood, besides taking stock of the restoration management initiated by various line departments.
DDC informed that no loss of life had been reported and the local administration had been mobilised along with all the other line departments to ensure uninterrupted essential service delivery to the locals.
Earlier SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom stated that this morning at around 4.00 am, a cloudburst was reported at Gunti forest uphills of Thathri town. “No casualties were reported. Some vehicles were stuck and the highway was blocked for some time. But it has now been restored for the movement of traffic,” SSP Doda said.
DDC directed the ADC Doda and SDM Thathri to camp at Thathri to monitor the restoration works round the clock so that all the major link roads affected could be thrown open at the earliest.
He asked the NHIDCL, Health, PHE and other line departments to ensure the service delivery of all the essential services to the locals. Besides, the SDM was also directed to submit the report of damages.