No loss of life in Thathri flash floods: DC Doda

Jammu: District Development Commissioner Vikas Sharma on Saturday stated that there was no loss of life in Thathri flash floods triggered by cloud-burst.

He made this statement after reaching sub-division Thathri to assess damages due to the cloudburst and flash flood, besides taking stock of the restoration management initiated by various line departments.

DDC informed that no loss of life had been reported and the local administration had been mobilised along with all the other line departments to ensure uninterrupted essential service delivery to the locals.