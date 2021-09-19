No math teacher for 120 Kupwara school students

Kupwara: The career of 120 students of Upper Primary School (UPS) Lawoosa is at stake as they do not have any teacher to teach mathematics while the school operates nine classes from the three crammed rooms.

“Right now we are taking community classes under the open sky, but at the time of regular mode of teaching, students suffer due to lack of accommodation,” said a teacher posted here.

Only six teachers including a headmaster are posted at UPS Lawoosa that tells upon the smooth functioning of the school.

“We have a dearth of teachers and the available teachers are over burdened because every one of them has to teach eight to nine classes every day,” said another teacher posted here. The deteriorated buildings of the school also pose a threat to the students.

“We have time and again been requesting the higher ups to demolish these dilapidated structures and construct new buildings but to no avail,” said another teacher.