No math teacher for 120 Kupwara school students

Kupwara: The career of 120 students of Upper Primary School (UPS) Lawoosa is at stake as they do not have any teacher to teach mathematics while the school operates nine classes from the three crammed rooms.
“Right now we are taking community classes under the open sky, but at the time of regular mode of teaching, students suffer due to lack of accommodation,” said a teacher posted here.
Only six teachers including a headmaster are posted at UPS Lawoosa that tells upon the smooth functioning of the school.
“We have a dearth of teachers and the available teachers are over burdened because every one of them has to teach eight to nine classes every day,” said another teacher posted here. The deteriorated buildings of the school also pose a threat to the students.
“We have time and again been requesting the higher ups to demolish these dilapidated structures and construct new buildings but to no avail,” said another teacher.
The broken kitchen shed and blocked washrooms also mar the smooth functioning of the school. No fencing around the school premises is another factor that haunts the school functioning.
The failure of the department to provide adequate accommodation and staff has also left the locals anguished.
“The department should focus more on quality education and that is impossible in absence of basic amenities,” a local said. “Established in 1962, the school being the oldest in the area, never remained a priority for the government.”
Meanwhile, Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) Mawer Muhammad Maqbool acknowledged the problems being faced by the students told Greater Kashmir that he had written to the higher ups to augment the infrastructure.
“Hopefully some tangible and concrete steps will be taken soon,” he said.
About the absence of a mathematics teacher, he said that two of the seven teachers posted at UPS Lawoosa were trained non-medical graduates.
“They can easily teach mathematics upto 8th standard but I don't know why they are reluctant to teach the same,” he said.