No one can be punished for same offence twice

Srinagar: Underscoring that no one can be punished for the same offence twice, the High Court of J&K and Ladakh has quashed an order by which a CRPF soldier was dismissed from services thirteen years ago.

A bench of Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal while allowing a petition by the soldier Muhammad Amin Wani, said that the order of dismissal issued by DIG CRPF concerned “cannot sustain the test of law.”

Setting aside the order dated 15 June 2009 by virtue of which Wani was dismissed from service, the court said the same could not sustain the test of law as it was shockingly disproportionate to the misconduct.