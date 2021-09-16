No one will be allowed to disturb peaceful atmosphere: DGP

The DGP emphasized that the police must continue to deal strictly with elements involved in pushing the youth towards terrorism. He directed the officers to identify and book the persons involved in these activities. He said that forces should remain more vigilant in view of increased infiltration bids by terrorists from across the IB/LOC so that nefarious designs of anti peace elements are foiled. He said that many successful operations on the borders have not only thwarted infiltration bids considerably but also killed many infiltrating terrorists. He stressed for intensified operations against the militants and also directed for stringent action against the elements involved in Narco trade.

The officers apprised the DGP J&K regarding the security measures put in place and operations underway.

The security review meeting was attended by DIG South Kashmir Range, Abdul Jabbar, DIG South CRPF, N.S Nagi, Brig 12 Sector RR, Brig N. S. Grewal, SSP Shopian, Amritpal Singh, CO, 14th BN CRPF, Vishwal Khandwal, CO 178 Bn CRPF Surjeet Kumar, CO 34 RR Shaket Bhardawaj, CO 15 Gadwal, Austhosh Thapliyal, CO 44 RR A,K Singh and jurisdictional officers of the district.

The DGP while addressing the joint Darbar of Jawans and officers appreciated their joint and coordinated efforts in maintaining the peace and order. He said that because of their dedicated work that overall situation has improved drastically. He lauded the officers and jawans for dealing with difficult situations effectively and giving no chance to the anti-national and anti-social elements to cause any disturbance and inconvenience to people who already have seen a lot of bloodshed at the hands of Pak sponsored terrorists..