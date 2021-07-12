No permission yet to pay homage at Mazar-e-Shohada: NC

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Monday condemned what it termed as ‘the dilly dallying tactics of the government of not allowing the Party leaders to offer Fateh and Floral tributes at Mazar-e Shohada, Khawaja Bazaar.’

According to a statement issued here, “calling the measure unfortunate, Party’s Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar took strong exception to the measure and said the party had sought permission from the administration to offer Fateha and Floral tributes at the martyrs graveyard, however the administration till this evening has not responded to our repeated calls.”