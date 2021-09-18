Kupwara: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Saturday said that no religion permits innocent killings whatsoever.
He was referring to the recent killings of Sub Inspector Arshid Ashraf Mir, a policeman and a non-local labourer in south Kashmir.
He said that the security agencies had got success in bringing down the graph of militancy and the active militants were less than half that they used to be in the past.
He said that during counter-militancy operations, top militant leadership had been eliminated while the militant infrastructure was destroyed to a large extent.
About the recruitment in militant ranks, he said that it had seen a major decline.
“The local youth are leading towards success by acting responsibly. They should focus on better career opportunities and refrain from any irresponsible act,” the DGP said.
He said that the enemies do not let peace prevail that was why attacks on innocent people were being carried out by pro-Pakistan militants.
“Peace is taking strong roots across Kashmir and the endeavor by militants to derail it would be dealt with severely,” he said.
About the number of militants and OGWs in north Kashmir, the DGP said that as such no active militant was present in either district of north Kashmir.