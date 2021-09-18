Kupwara: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Saturday said that no religion permits innocent killings whatsoever.

He was referring to the recent killings of Sub Inspector Arshid Ashraf Mir, a policeman and a non-local labourer in south Kashmir.

He said that the security agencies had got success in bringing down the graph of militancy and the active militants were less than half that they used to be in the past.

He said that during counter-militancy operations, top militant leadership had been eliminated while the militant infrastructure was destroyed to a large extent.