No stone pelting on Yatris: ADGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Thursday said that there was no stone pelting on yatris and some miscreants were trying to tarnish the image of Police.

“On 15th July, at Sheshnag, there was scuffle between pony walas (amongst themselves), which resulted in minor injuries to ponywallas & a few yatris. Situation was immediately brought under control,” Kashmir Zone police said in a tweet.

“A case FIR No 51/2023 was registered in PS Pahalgam under relevant sections of law and 3 accused have been arrested: ADGP Kashmir,” Police said in another tweet. “Some individuals have uploaded a #misleading and #baseless “stone pelting on yatris” video on social media and tried to malign the image of JKP. In this regard cognizance has been taken and an FIR no 54/2023 stands registered in PS Pahalgam.”

Police said: “General public is advised not to pay any heed to these rumours. JKP has and will always be committed for providing safety and security of yatris and ensuring a peaceful yatra: ADGP Kashmir. @JmuKmrPolice.”