Nomads hold protests over delay in opening of Mughal Road

Rajouri: Families of nomadic Bakerwals staged protests over delay in restoration of vehicular traffic on Mughal Road.
Nomads on board a vehicle were on their way to Kashmir Valley from Poonch, as part of seasonal migration, and were stopped due to closure of road.
Following this, they sat on dharna on the road and held a protest demonstration against authorities.
They said that nomads move towards Kashmir Valley as a part of seasonal migration and carry their belongings on vehicles but this year it couldn’t materialize as authorities are yet to restore Mughal road for traffic.
Protesters further said that denial for their movement comes even as authorities are allowing influential people to move on the road.
The protest was pacified by local civil and police administration with assurance that their demand for allowing movement on the road will be taken up with higher authorities.
Meanwhile, a delegation of PRIs from Rajouri and Poonch including DDC member Darhal Iqbal Malik, DDC member Thanamandi Abdul Qayoom Mir and others called upon Divisional Commissioner Jammu and demanded restoration of the road.
The PRIs said they apprised the Divisional Commissioner about problems being faced by people due to closure of road and delay in its opening despite clearance of snow.
“We have been assured by the Divisional Commissioner that the road will be opened soon." PRIs said.