Nomads hold protests over delay in opening of Mughal Road

Rajouri: Families of nomadic Bakerwals staged protests over delay in restoration of vehicular traffic on Mughal Road.

Nomads on board a vehicle were on their way to Kashmir Valley from Poonch, as part of seasonal migration, and were stopped due to closure of road.

Following this, they sat on dharna on the road and held a protest demonstration against authorities.

They said that nomads move towards Kashmir Valley as a part of seasonal migration and carry their belongings on vehicles but this year it couldn’t materialize as authorities are yet to restore Mughal road for traffic.