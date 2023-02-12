Non availability of ATM facility at District Hospital Ganderbal causes inconveniences to people

Ganderbal: The non availability of any ATM facility within the premises of the district hospital Ganderbal here is causing immense inconvenience to the patients and attendants .
“Hundreds of people, particularly patients and their attendants, visit the district Hospital Ganderbal every day. The hospital has no ATM facility which causes immense problems to the patients and attendants with regard to the availability of cash,” Sheikh Junaid, a local resident told Greater Kashmir.
He said that the patients or attendants have to face inconvenience due to the non availability of any ATM facility within the hospital premises.
Another local resident said that with a view to facilitate patients and their attendants as well as general public the J&K Bank should commission an ATM inside the premises of district hospital Ganderbal for the convenience of patients and their attendants with regard to availability of cash in the hospital premises. The locals have urged the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal and bank officials to intervene in the matter.