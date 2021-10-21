Non-local labourers not leaving Kupwara

Rustam, a tailor from Bihar, said that his family members were constantly calling him and asking him to return early but he had persuaded them that he would leave Kashmir on the day he was scheduled to.

“We have to stitch clothes for a couple of brides. So, going to our homes right now will leave them distressed,” he said.

A local builder from Banday Mohalla Handwara said that Kashmiris had become altogether dependent on non-local labourers who had replaced local labourers in every field with their dedication towards work.