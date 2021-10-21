Non-local workers say they’ve enough reasons to stay put

“The place we live is home to many non-local labourers and providing succour to us has always been the priority of our local Muslim brethren,” Murari said.

He said that the owner of the house they were working on right now even offered them to stay at his house.

“People here value our work and I take a good amount home. So, we will only go home by December like we do every year and God willing will come back again next year,” he said.

Tonu Kumar from Bihar, a known plumber in Anantnag town along with his associates is also among those who decided to stay back.

Kumar, putting up in a rented accommodation at JanglatMandi locality, has been working here for the past 15 years.

“I have work pending at several places and will leave once I finish it. There is no reason for us to take any decision in a jiffy,” he said.