North Kashmir victim to staggering developmental disparity: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Saturday lamented the disparity and neglect faced by north Kashmir at the hands of veteran political leaders who reached successful heights forsaking the contribution of their electorate.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that speaking on the sidelines of a joining ceremony at Chijhama Rafiabad in Baramulla district where senior Peoples Conference leader Khurshid Ahmad Khan joined Apni Party along with scores of his associates and supporters, Bukhari said that there exists a staggering developmental disparity between north Kashmir and rest of the regions of J&K for which those who have enjoyed power corridors must be held accountable.

Speaking on the occasion, Khurshid Ahmad Khan said that it was the agenda and practical approach of the Apni Party that motivated him to join it and work for the betterment of the people under this umbrella.