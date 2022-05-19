Northern Army Commander reviews security situation in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri: Army Commander Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday visited Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch districts.
Army in an official statement said that Lt Gen Dwivedi accompanied by White Knight Corps Commander, Lt Gen Manjinder Singh visited the forward areas in Rajouri and Poonch districts.
"He reviewed the operational preparedness and the prevailing security situation in the region," army said.
The Army Commander was briefed in detail on the actions being taken to maintain a robust posture to thwart the “nefarious designs of anti-national elements,” said army.
He complimented all ranks for their untiring efforts and reiterated the continued need to remain vigilant and alert while operating in the area, army further stated in an official statement.