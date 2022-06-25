Northern Army Commander wraps up 5-day Ladakh visit

Udhampur: Northern Army Commander, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi who arrived in Leh on June 20, 2022, wrapped up his five-day operational and logistics review visit.
A statement of the Army issued here said that accompanied by GOC Fire and Fury Corps Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, Lt Gen Dwivedi visited numerous strategically-important locations, reviewed the operational preparedness, the progress of infrastructural development, the status of induction of new weapons and equipment under Atmanirbharta and interacted with all ranks, veterans and wives of the forces’ personnel.
The statement said that the Army Commander joined the troops during International Yoga Day at the forward locations and attended training-related demonstrations.
It said that Lt Gen Dwivedi was accompanied by Sunita Dwivedi, Regional President AWWA, and staff officers from Northern Command Headquarters.
The statement said that interacting with troops in the forward areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, the Army Commander assured the soldiers of the nation’s support and exhorted all ranks to remain vigilant and maintain a high order of operational readiness.
It said that he also interacted with the ITBP troops deployed at Eastern Ladakh.
The statement said that he also visited Karu to review the operational readiness of the formations in Eastern Ladakh and interacted with troops at Phyang and Nyoma Military Stations.
It said that the Army Commander highlighted the importance of indigenous equipment and said that India had made substantial progress in producing world-class military equipment indigenously.
The statement said that the Army Commander also visited Kumar Post, the highest post in the Northern Glacier of Siachen and base camp.