Northern Army Commander wraps up 5-day Ladakh visit

Udhampur: Northern Army Commander, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi who arrived in Leh on June 20, 2022, wrapped up his five-day operational and logistics review visit.

A statement of the Army issued here said that accompanied by GOC Fire and Fury Corps Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, Lt Gen Dwivedi visited numerous strategically-important locations, reviewed the operational preparedness, the progress of infrastructural development, the status of induction of new weapons and equipment under Atmanirbharta and interacted with all ranks, veterans and wives of the forces’ personnel.

The statement said that the Army Commander joined the troops during International Yoga Day at the forward locations and attended training-related demonstrations.