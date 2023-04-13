Northern Commander Lt Gen Dwivedi visits JAKRIF units on LoC

Jammu: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday visited Jammu and Kashmir Rifles (JAKRIF) units deployed along the Line of Control. Lt Gen Dwivedi, who is Colonel of Jammu & Kashmir Rifles and Ladakh Scouts Regiments, extended greetings to troops and veterans on the occasion of Baisakhi and Gen Zorawar Day.

