Not leaving NC: Abdul Rahim Rather

Srinagar: Senior National Conference (NC) leader and former finance minister Abdul Rahim Rather Thursday refuted reports of his leaving the party saying that these reports were purely based on rumours.

Talking over phone from Mumbai, Rather said he was part of NC and would always continue to do so.

Rather sought to clarify that he had no rift with the party leadership and was not leaving the party in any case.

About former NC provisional president Devender Singh Rana leaving the party, he said that Rana’s leaving the party would not affect a strong and large party like NC.

“People come and people go. Such things do not have any bearing on a strong parties like NC. Rana leaving NC would not affect the party,” he said.

NC provisional president Jammu, Devender Singh Rana, who had for decades been a major player of NC in Jammu recently left the party, leaving the political observers as well as NC loyalists in a shock. KNS