Not Switzerland or Austria, this is Kashmir: Influencer on G20 summit

Srinagar: An influencer, Amjad Taha, posted a video and teased his fans, saying that this is not Switzerland or Austria but Kashmir, where the G20 will take place.

Ahead of the G20 meeting in Srinagar which is scheduled for May 22-24, describing the Kashmir beauty as a "paradise on Earth," an Arab influencer said that this place has protected the Earth and may be the answer to climate change.

"This is not Switzerland or Austria; this is India, and this is Kashmir where the G20 will take place. It's called the 'paradise on Earth,' a place that has preserved the Earth and can be the solution for climate change. In Kashmir, we see Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, and Christians all living in peace and enjoying their diverse land while contributing to world innovation and development for the future," Amjad Taha tweeted on Saturday.

Kashmir ensures that despite the unrest and the violence, it's sheer beauty continues to mesmerize people and give meaning to famous poet Amir Khusrau's words even today, "Agar firdaus bar roo-e zameen ast, Hameen ast-o hameen ast-o hameen ast. (If there is a heaven on earth, it is here.)"

Under India's presidency, the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting is scheduled to take place in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir from May 22-24.