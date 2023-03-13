Noted filmmaker Yaqoob Dilkash remembered on death anniversary

Srinagar: A prayer cum condolence meeting was held at the Nalabal residence of late Yaqoob Dilkash today.

Quran recital and Fateha were offered by the huge gathering at his ancestral graveyard at Malkha followed by a condolence meeting at his Nalbal residence.

The Ulemas of all sects and representatives of socio-cultural and literary organisations held the meet from 10 am till Duhar prayers which included Maulana Showkat Hussain Keng, Aga Sahib Budgam, Adbi Markaz Kamraz president Amin Bhat, theatre personality Mushtaq Ali Ahmad Khan, Altaf Hussain,Javed Gilani,Shahzad Rasool,Qazi Faiz,Qasimi Sahab,A Hussaini ,Salman Sagar, Imdad Saqi and many others.