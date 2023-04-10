Notorious drug peddler booked under PSA in Budgam

Budgam: Continuing its efforts to unearth the drug menace from society, police have booked a notorious drug peddler under PSA after obtaining the necessary sanction from the competent authority in Budgam.

The notorious drug peddler Fayaz Ahmed Ganie resident of Hanjibugh Magam has been booked under PSA after obtaining necessary sanctions from the competent authority. The booked drug peddler has been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal, Jammu.