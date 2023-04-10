Notorious drug peddler booked under PSA in Budgam

Budgam: Continuing its efforts to unearth the drug menace from society, police have booked a notorious drug peddler under PSA after obtaining the necessary sanction from the competent authority in Budgam.
The notorious drug peddler Fayaz Ahmed Ganie resident of Hanjibugh Magam has been booked under PSA after obtaining necessary sanctions from the competent authority. The booked drug peddler has been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal, Jammu.
It is pertinent to mention here that several cases are registered against the drug peddler in various police stations of the district besides, he was involved in promoting drug abuse by supplying drugs to the local youth of district Budgam.
Despite his involvement in many FIRs, he did not mend his activities and was again involved in promoting drug abuse by supplying drugs to local youth.