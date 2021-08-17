Now reach Special Grievance Cell via WhatsApp, mobile too: Police

Srinagar: The Special Grievance Cell can now be reached through mobile number 7889373200 on call as well as through WhatsApp messages besides the already existing landline number 0194-2506548, Police said Tuesday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that to mitigate the grievances of the people, a dedicated round-the-clock Special Grievance Cell was already functional at the Police Control Room (PCR), Kashmir.

It said that the cell after receiving calls for redressing various grievances pertaining to different departments are being subsequently brought to the notice of the concerned departments - PDD, PHE, MED, R&B, SMC, FS&CA, Health and Fire and Emergency Service for quick redress and follow up action.

The statement said that now, such grievances could be communicated through the mobile number 7889373200 over call or through WhatsApp messages besides the already existing landline number 0194-2506548.