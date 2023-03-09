Now time for upgradation of facilities at shrines: Dr Darakhshan Andrabi

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Chairperson, Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi today laid foundation stone of new projects of facility upgradation estimated at around Rs 2.2 crores at Shahdara Sharief and Panjpeer shrine in Rajouri .

According to a press note, the new works included new Guest House, New Kitchen Block, New Bathroom Complex, New Security Block at ziyarat Shahdara Sharief and a Masjid area in Panjpeer shrine near Salani Bridge in Rajouri.

She was accompanied by CEO of Waqf Board Dr Syed Maajid Jahangir, Waqf Administrator Rajouri Ashiq Rafiq and Administrator Jammu Mudassir Iqbal. Speaking to media after the foundation laying events, Dr Andrabi said, “After system reforms in Waqf, it is now time for upgradation of facilities at shrines. We have begun the process of creating necessary infrastructure at all prominent shrines. With digital system of working, we have ensured transparancy and accountability within Waqf”.

Dr Darakhshan Andrabi chaired Ulema conclave at Dak Bunglow Rajouri which was attended by all prominent religious preachers and scholars of the district.

The religious leaders hailed the Waqf Board decision of 30 percent enhancement in remuneration of Imams, Khateebs and Muazzins. Addressing the conclave Dr Andrabi said that it was the responsibility of religious preachers and scholars to refresh the ufi legacy of this land in people’s minds and to inform public about the universal peaceful message of Islam.