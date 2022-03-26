NPSACWA rues ‘interference’ in functioning of private schools in J&K

Srinagar: The National Private Schools Association and Child Welfare Association (NPSACWA) on Saturday expressed concern over the “un-necessary interference” and “intervention” of various government departments in the smooth functioning of private educational institutions in J&K.

Addressing a press conferencehere , president NPSACWA Syed Shamael Ahmed said like other sectors, private schools suffered tremendously on the financial front due to Covid-19 pandemic . This led to the closure of more than two 200 private schools in J&K due to financial crises.