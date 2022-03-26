NPSACWA rues ‘interference’ in functioning of private schools in J&K

Srinagar: The National Private Schools Association and Child Welfare Association (NPSACWA) on Saturday expressed concern over the “un-necessary interference” and “intervention” of various government departments in the smooth functioning of private educational institutions in J&K.
Addressing a press conferencehere , president NPSACWA Syed Shamael Ahmed said like other sectors, private schools suffered tremendously on the financial front due to Covid-19 pandemic . This led to the closure of more than two 200 private schools in J&K due to financial crises.
“Many more schools are at the verge of closure. I urge the J&K administration to sanction an economic package for the budget of private schools so that they can survive and continue their struggle for imparting quality education,” he said.
Syed Shamael Ahmed said private schools were provided a sufficient space to function normally across the country and considered as supplements and compliments to the government system of education.
“The private schools are not considered competitors as I have seen happening in J&K. I am surprised to see that managements of private schools here are being harassed un-necessarily on one pretext or another,” he told reporters.
He said the private schools were asked to get no objection certificates (NoCs) from various government departments which are otherwise not a part of the process as per rules and regulations in vogue across the country.