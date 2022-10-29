NSO Srinagar organises cleanliness drive at Baghat Barzulla

Srinagar: A cleanliness drive was organized by National Statistical Office (NSO), Regional Office Srinagar, under the Ministry of Statistics and programme Implementation, Government of India for the purpose of cleanliness awareness under special Campaign 2.0 at Baghat Barzulla, Srinagar.

Suraya Anwar, Sr. Statistical Officer, Incahrge, Regional Office Srinagar NSO9 FOD) along with other staff members of this office participated in this campaign.