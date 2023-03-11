NSS holds awareness camp at GHSS Nishat

Srinagar: National Service Scheme (NSS) of the University of Kashmir (KU) organised an awareness programme on ‘Health and Hygiene for Women’ on Saturday.

A statement of KU issued here said that the day-long camp at the Government Higher Secondary School Nishat Srinagar was held on the directions of Vice Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan as part of the varsity’s week-long celebrations related to International Women’s Day.