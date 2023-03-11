NSS holds awareness camp at GHSS Nishat

Srinagar: National Service Scheme (NSS) of the University of Kashmir (KU) organised an awareness programme on ‘Health and Hygiene for Women’ on Saturday.
A statement of KU issued here said that the day-long camp at the Government Higher Secondary School Nishat Srinagar was held on the directions of Vice Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan as part of the varsity’s week-long celebrations related to International Women’s Day.
The programme was organised in collaboration with WISE (Women of India Sustainability and Empowerment Trust), a non-governmental organisation.
NSS volunteers from the main KU campus actively participated in the camp.
The NSS team thanked the Principal, GHSS Nishat, Ghulam Mohiuddin for providing full assistance for the programme.