Nurse suspended for administering expired saline

Shopian: A nurse was placed under suspension at Sub District Hospital Kellar in south Kashmir Shopian district on Tuesday after she allegedly administered a saline bottle beyond the expiry date.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Arshad Hussain told Greater Kashmir that the nurse was placed under suspension after the attendants of a female patient complained that the patient was administered an expired saline bottle.
He said that an inquiry had been ordered into the incident.
According to the official, the patient was absolutely fine and did not develop any complications after she was administered the saline.