Officer ‘assaulted’ in Baramulla

Baramulla: The Assistant Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Baramulla was “assaulted” by a group of persons in his office on Tuesday.

The incident triggered massive protest by the employees of the department who demand stern action against the culprits involved in the incident.

Following the incident the Baramulla police registered a case and arrested four persons.

The aggravated employees said that a group of around 20 persons from Chinad Sangrama barged in to the office of AD food, civil supplies and consumer affairs Baramulla on Tuesday afternoon. They said some members of the group took position at the ground floor and stairs while another group entered the AD office.