Officer in LG’s Grievance Cell continues tour of Gadoora village

During her visit, Azeeta Qureshi interacted with scores of people and inquired about the issues and day-to-day problems faced by them. She also had a detailed interaction with the officials of all the frontline departments, who apprised her about their functioning.

Azeeta kick-started a plantation drive and visited different developmental projects. She also visited Anganwadi centers, health centres , and FPS to take stock of their functioning.

The officer urged the people to actively participate in the ongoing back to village programme and raise the issues concerning them so that the administration would be seized of the matter and take appropriate steps accordingly.

Azeeta on the second day visited health centers, primary and middle schools, power receiving stations, dewatering pump playgrounds and asked the employees to work with utmost dedication and zeal and zest for the welfare of the people.