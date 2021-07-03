Officers to be held responsible for unscheduled power cuts: Govt

Srinagar: Principal Secretary Power Development Department (PDD) Rohit Kansal Saturday exhorted senior field officers of the department to lead from the front and ensure immediate restoration of full power supply to Jammu region in the wake of the damages caused to power infrastructure following strong winds and rain.

He was reviewing the status of power restoration works post heavy rains and strong winds that uprooted several poles and damaged other power infrastructure.

Addressing the officers, he directed them to ensure 100 percent restoration of power supply system by Saturday evening.