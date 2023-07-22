Official arrested for accepting bribe: ACB

Srinagar: An official was arrested on Saturday for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe from a complainant.

A statement of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), J&K, issued here said that the ACB received a written complaint from a complainant who alleged that he had applied for the post of Lumberdar Mohura in Tehsil Office Boniyar for which after qualifying the criteria laid down, he was declared a successful candidate.

“The complainant said that he approached Tehsildar Boniyar, for the receipt of the appointment order but the concerned Tehsildar advised him to contact his clerk Marefatul Haq. He contacted the clerk, who initially demanded Rs 2000 from the complainant as bribe for preparing and issuing his appointment order as Lumberdar Mohura,” the statement said.

It said that under compulsion, the complainant paid Rs 2000 to the concerned clerk but still no appointment order was given to him.

“It was also alleged in the complaint that he keep on visiting the office of Tehsildar for issuance of appointment order in his favour but the concerned clerk started demanding Rs 10,000 more from the complainant for preparation and issuance of appointment order,” the statement said.

It said that as the complainant did not want to pay any bribe to the concerned, he under these circumstances approached the ACB with his complaint and requested for legal action against accused clerk for demanding bribe.

“As the contents of complaint prima facie disclose the commission of offence punishable under Section 7 of the PC Act 1988 by accused public servant Marefatul Haq, clerk in the office of Tehsildar Boniyar, accordingly a Case FIR No 06/2023 was registered at Police Station ACB Baramulla under Section 7 of the PC Act 1988 and the investigation were initiated,” the ACB statement said.

It said that during the investigation, a trap team was constituted which laid a successful trap and caught the accused clerk red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of Rs 10,000 from the complainant in Tehsil office Boniyar.

“He was arrested on the spot after completing all legal formalities. During his personal search suspicious bundles of Rs 64,500 was also recovered which were also seized as he failed to account for the source of the money recovered from his possession,” the ACB statement said.

It said that further investigation in the case were going on and searches at the residence of the accused were being conducted at Chandilora, Tangmarg as well as at Hamdania Colony, Bemina.