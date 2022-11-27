Official Liquidator takes possession of property in 20-year-old case

Srinagar: An Official Liquidator took possession of the property in a 20-year-old case.

In a liquidation matter pertaining to a private limited company in which the High Court had ordered the liquidation way back in 2001 and 2003, Haamid Bukhari, the Official Liquidator attached to HC, who was appointed as Provisional Liquidator in this case recently at Srinagar bench of High Court, took the physical possession of the property of the company located near hutment areas at Pahalgam.

In this case, Haamid Bukhari was assisted and accompanied by the administrator appointed by the Court who is a retired District judge.

These officers are vested with the powers by the High Court and the orders passed by them are binding on all the official authorities.