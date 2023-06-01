Offline center of ‘PW Vidyapeeth’ inaugurated

Srinagar: Offline center of ‘PW Vidyapeeth’ was inaugurated today.

Physics Wallah , India's fastest-growing ED tech platform, gave a detailed review of the organisation here.

"PW Provides affordable, comprehensive, and accessible services to students .This is going to be a great opportunity for students aiming for Competitive exams NEET/ JEE . PW VIDYAPEETH Srinagar will offer not just education but technology-enabled education with classes to be made available in both offline and online mode," it said in a statement.