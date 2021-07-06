Oil tanker plunges into Chenab, driver missing

Ramban: A driver went missing after an oil tanker plunged into River Chenab in Ramban on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway Monday night.
Police said that an oil tanker (JK02BG-1773) on way to Leh carrying kerosene oil went out of the control of its driver near Mehar Bridge ahead of Cafeteria MorhRamban and plunged into River Chenab and submerged.
Soon after the accident, Police and local QRT volunteers rushed to the accident spot for rescue operation.
However, they said nothing was found at the accident site.
Police said the driver of the vehicle identified as Jagdish Kumar, 52, son of ChamanLal of Durga Nagar Sector No 2 Bantalab Jammu went missing.
Locals said he might have been washed away along with the vehicle in strong water currents of River Chenab.