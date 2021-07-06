Oil tanker plunges into Chenab, driver missing

Ramban: A driver went missing after an oil tanker plunged into River Chenab in Ramban on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway Monday night.

Police said that an oil tanker (JK02BG-1773) on way to Leh carrying kerosene oil went out of the control of its driver near Mehar Bridge ahead of Cafeteria MorhRamban and plunged into River Chenab and submerged.

Soon after the accident, Police and local QRT volunteers rushed to the accident spot for rescue operation.