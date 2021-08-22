Old town Baramulla struggling for space

Baramulla: Over two decades have passed since the State administration decided to decongest old town Baramulla owing to its congested infrastructure, choked lanes and bylanes. However, except for relocating a few structures, the project could not take off.

Announced with great zeal and enthusiasm, the pilot project was aimed to decongest the densely-populated old town Baramulla where congested infrastructure is considered a big hurdle in the development of the area.

Besides, it also poses hurdles in case of a natural calamity.

As per the project, several residential houses, besides scores of shops were supposed to be shifted from the area so that it could pave way for broader roads and de-congestion of the area.