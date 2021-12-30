Omar Abdullah slams SIT statement on ‘speculative’ remarks

Srinagar: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah Thursday said that it does not behove the Jammu and Kashmir Police to be trying to threaten people into submission.
His statement came after the SIT probing the Hyderpora encounter threatened legal action against political leaders for making “speculative statements” about the investigation.
Abdullah said criticising the report, whether interim or final, was the right of any citizen.
“If the SIT wants people to believe the report it should report the truth, period,” Abdullah wrote on Twitter.
“As to the ‘threat of penal action’ criticising the report, whether interim or final is the right of any citizen and it does not behove J&K Police to be trying to threaten people into submission,” he said.
Abdullah said that if the SIT was still investigating the matter, what was the need to rush to the press with a statement on Tuesday.
“I don’t recall reading anywhere that yesterday’s report was an interim one,” he said.