Omar attempting to communalise situation in J&K: BJP

Srinagar: BJP on Monday criticised the “deliberate attempt by former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to communalise the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The party alleged that Omar is doing so by deceitfully trying to connect power cuts with Sehri and Namaz during the holy month of Ramadhan in. “ This was a well thought design to mislead and misguide a particular religion against government for petty political gains,” BJP alleged.