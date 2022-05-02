Omar attempting to communalise situation in J&K: BJP

Srinagar: BJP on Monday criticised the “deliberate attempt by former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to communalise the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
The party alleged that Omar is doing so by deceitfully trying to connect power cuts with Sehri and Namaz during the holy month of Ramadhan in. “ This was a well thought design to mislead and misguide a particular religion against government for petty political gains,” BJP alleged.
Sunil Sethi Chief Spokesperson of the party said in press release that finally National Conference has thrown away its false clothing of secularism and its communal face with fangs have come out.
He said that though Bhartiya Janata Party had also requested the administration to improve power supply but at the same time it cannot be forgotten that power Supply is affected largely of defective power policies of previous regimes which has left huge outstanding arrears .
Chief Spokesperson noted with concern that there had been no opposition to reckless statements of Omar from constituents of PAGD which espouses tactical acceptance and approval for shifting to communal politics .
This is dangerous trend which will further radicalise situation and unfortunately PAGD has gone low in politics with eye on coming elections.
He said such communal tirades has no place in tolerant society of Jammu and Kashmir and is yet another attempt to engineer violence . Sunil Sethi also took exception to statement of Omar questioning accession of state to union. The decision to accede to India was taken by ruler of the state as was done in cases of other states .