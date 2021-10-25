Omar, Mehbooba condemn ‘assault’ on Kashmiri students in Punjab college
Srinagar: National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Monday condemned the incident of physical and verbal assault on Kashmiri students in a college in Punjab.
The former chief minister Abdullah tweeted, “It is distressing to hear about the incidents of physical and verbal assault against some Kashmiri students in a college in Punjab last night. I request @CHARANJITCHANNI ji to direct @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this and also to reassure the students studying in Punjab.”
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti called on people to take Pakistan's win over India in a T20 World Cup match in the right spirit, amid reports of anger against Kashmiris for celebrating the neighbouring country's victory.
“Why such anger against Kashmiris for celebrating Pak's win? Some are even chanting murderous slogans - desh ke gadaaron ko goli maaro and calling to shoot traitors. One hasn't forgotten how many celebrated by distributing sweets when J&K was dismembered and stripped of special status,” Mufti said in a tweet.
She said that everyone should take Pakistan's victory in the right spirit.
“Let’s agree to disagree and take it in the right spirit like Virat Kohli who was the first to congratulate the Pakistani cricket team,” Mufti said.