Omar, Mehbooba condemn ‘assault’ on Kashmiri students in Punjab college

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Monday condemned the incident of physical and verbal assault on Kashmiri students in a college in Punjab.

The former chief minister Abdullah tweeted, “It is distressing to hear about the incidents of physical and verbal assault against some Kashmiri students in a college in Punjab last night. I request @CHARANJITCHANNI ji to direct @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this and also to reassure the students studying in Punjab.”