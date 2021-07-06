Omar presides over meeting of party in-charges of Bandipore
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday presided over a meeting of Party’s Constituency In-Charges of District Bandipore here at party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar.
According to a statement issued here, “among others Party’s General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, MP Baramulla Muhammad Akbar Lone and others attended the meeting.”
The party affairs, prevailing political situation in all the three segments of Gurez, Bandipura, and Sonawari in Bandipura District and organizational matters dominated the interaction. During the entire breadth of the meeting, Omar gave an ear to the issues raised by all the in-charges and others functionaries.
“In his interaction with the party members, Omar stressed on the centrality of party’s workers by calling them a key conduit between the leaders and the people, a reliable source of information, and also a proactive medium in the diffusion of the party program,” it said.
Later Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, MP Baramulla and North Zone President Muhammad Akbar Lone; Central Zone President Ali Muhammad Dar; Provincial Secretary Advocate Showkat Ahmed Mir, Provincial Vice President (K) Syed Tauqeer Ahmed, and district Presidents Peer Afaq Ahmed, Qaisar Jamsheed Lone, Javed Dar, Sheikh Ishfaq Jabar, Altaf Ahmed Wani, Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi, Showkat Ganaie, Abdul Ahad Dar and other functionaries called on the party Vice President at his residence. The visiting functionaries discussed prevailing political situation, party affairs and organisational matters with the Vice President.