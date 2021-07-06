Omar presides over meeting of party in-charges of Bandipore

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday presided over a meeting of Party’s Constituency In-Charges of District Bandipore here at party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar.

According to a statement issued here, “among others Party’s General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, MP Baramulla Muhammad Akbar Lone and others attended the meeting.”

The party affairs, prevailing political situation in all the three segments of Gurez, Bandipura, and Sonawari in Bandipura District and organizational matters dominated the interaction. During the entire breadth of the meeting, Omar gave an ear to the issues raised by all the in-charges and others functionaries.