Omar says will repeal PSA on first day in Govt

"Elections are generally contested for development but this time, elections will be fought for identity so that land, jobs and other rights are there for locals only," Abdullah said.

He also said that now the government plans to give a unique identity card to every household but wondered why this was needed when they already have Aadhaar, PAN and other identities.

"This family ID is nowhere in India which is another attack on our identity and by creating these numbers the government is trying to ensure that J&K residents are known by numbers not by names," Abdullah said.

He said his father Farooq Abdullah would join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra from Lakhanpur on the Yatra's entry point into J&K.

Abdullah said that the BJP was running away from elections due to its failure to deliver on the promises they made to people.

Lamenting the discrimination being meted out to the people of J&K, the NC vice president said that he was not able to understand what was in the mind of ruling BJP.

“They aren't satisfied with scrapping our identity and our constitutional rights. We have the power to stand up against such discrimination. Those among you who are happy with it should stay indoors. But those among you who don't want to be discriminated should come out and vote in huge numbers. It is your vote that can stop them achieving that end. If we chose to sit in our homes, then no one could save us. It's through vote only that we can protect our individuality from getting destroyed,” he said.